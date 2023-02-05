Kick the habit

The growing prevalence of underage smoking in Pakistan is very alarming. The younger one picks up this addictive habit, the more likely they are to remain addicted later on in life. And the longer one keeps smoking, the more prone they become to a variety of life-threatening health problems.

Then there is the problem of second-hand smoke, which results in smokers transmitting their problems to the people trying to avoid them. There is clearly a lack of awareness among the young people and their families regarding these problems. We need to educate more people about the dangers of smoking and prohibit smoking in public places.

Sattar Samad

Turbat