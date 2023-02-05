Fear mongering

Media, local and global, is dominated by reports meant to shock, anger, horrify and terrify. In many cases, especially with the rise of social media, our news is beginning to blur the line between fact and fiction to achieve this effect. Undoubtedly, there is much wrong with our world and not a day passes without some kind of tragedy.

Yet if we look at things over the long term, I think one would find it hard to argue that the world is not a better place than in previous eras. This includes Pakistan. All our problems and woes are not new and many, such as crime and terrorism, were far worse in years past. The media should not always resort to appealing to our most negative emotions in order to sustain itself.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi