NA session: JUIF wants Pak-Afghan issues resolved

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leader Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi on Friday said Pakistan and Afghanistan should resolve their differences amicably, including the core issue of terrorism, which was imperative for peace and prosperity of both countries.

Condemning the tragic Peshawar incident in the strongest terms in the National Assembly, he said both the brotherly countries should develop an understanding and resolve the core issues, including terrorism, with dialogue. He said peace could not be maintained if blame game continued.

Taking part in the debate, Pakistan Peoples Party’s Naz Baloch proposed to sit together and find the best solution to terrorism on a permanent basis.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief for promoting chaos, anarchy, polarisation and the trend of abusive language, particularly in youth, she said Imran Khan had severely dented Pakistan?s economy during his tenure, which would need years to come back on track.

Due to PTI’s bad policies, the large-scale industries were badly damaged and it stopped the wheel of economic activities. She condemned the PTI chief for accusing PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari of making a plot to kill him, adding that it was high time to takeadequate measures to control this Frankenstein monster from further destruction of the country. She paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for rendering uncountable sacrifices for peace and security of the homeland.

Meanwhile, PTI’s Asiya Azeem highlighted the security issue of the Islamabad District Court due to burgeoning incidents of terrorism in the country. She asked the government to shift the IDC to some other place to avoid any untoward incident of terrorism as happened in the past.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on Monday.