AJK president meets Sheila Jackson in US capital

ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry called upon US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee here on Friday.
On the occasion, the president AJK briefed Sheila Jackson Lee on the latest situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K). Barrister Chaudhry urged the United States to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue and stopping human rights abuses in IIOJ&K. During the meeting, the US Congress member assured that she would play her role to raise the Kashmir issue at every forum.
