‘Legal options on Kashmir should be explored’

Islamabad : India sees itself as a regional hegemon and Pakistan needs a ‘strategic balancer’ to neutralise Indian hegemony in the region, said Prof Mujeeb Afzal, School of Politics and International Relations, Quaid-i-Azam University.

Dr Mujeeb was addressing a roundtable discussion in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day organised by Institute of Regional Studies here Friday. Humaira Iqbal from IRS moderated.

Dr Mujeeb said that India’s security mind-set has been a major problem for Pakistan as it does not believe in any territorial concessions.

Dr Shaheen Akhtar from National Defence University was of the view that India has been working on the integration of J&K since its inception.

The removal of the special status of Kashmir was nothing but a part of its greater integration plan, she added.

Dr Saeed Ahmed Rid, QAU, observed that since there was no acceptance of revocation of articles 370 and 35-A among all the political parties of the J&K and the secular parties of India, Pakistan needs to effectively exploit that space to its advantage, he maintained.

Arish U Khan, Editor at IRS said that observing this day every year makes the world aware of plights of Kashmiris and Pakistan needs to amplify its efforts at various levels as India’s unilateral action of revocation of the special status of Kashmir complicated the Kashmir issue.

Former Ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi emphasised that Pakistan should focus more on

educating the Pakistani

diaspora about the Kash-mir dispute for a greater impact at the international level.

Dr Hassaan Bokhari from South Asia Times stated that a popular narrative about Kashmir was essential to keep the issue alive and Pakistan needs to increase its outreach at domestic, regional, and international levels for greater support of the international community.

Former diplomat Masood opined that specific work by experts needs to be done to explore legal options vis-à-vis Kashmir dispute.

Former ambassador to Iraq Shah M Jamal also addressed the gathering.