Man commits suicide over poverty

LAHORE:A 60-year-old man committed suicide by shooting himself in the Kahna area. The victim identified as Saqlain Shah, a resident of Haloki village, reportedly was frustrated due to his poor conditions. On the day of the incident, he shot himself in his head and died on the spot. His body was moved to the morgue. In another incident, a bike rider died in a road accident on Ravi Road. The victim reportedly was riding a bike and going somewhere. Suddenly, a dumper hit him. The victim fell down and died on the spot. Body was moved to the morgue. The dumper driver Muhammad Bilal was arrested. .

INJURED: A 40-year-old man received burns in an incident of fire in a house on Raiwind Road on Friday. Reportedly, the fire erupted in a flat situated at Sher Shah Colony, Raiwind Road. The fire engulfed the whole room in a short span of time. A victim identified as Tariq, 40, was stranded in the fire. Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and extinguished the fire. The victim was shifted to Jinnah Hospital. In another incident of fire reported in a house in Shahdara, valuables worth thousands of rupees were burnt.

arrested: A woman was raped by a man at her house in the limits of Factory Area. The accused identified as Amir Masih made a forced entry into the house of the victim and raped her. Police have registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the victim and arrested him.