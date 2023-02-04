DCO to host 2nd general assembly

RIYADH: The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) will host its second general assembly in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 5, bringing together DCO member states to discuss strategic directions and initiatives to enable digital prosperity for all nations, a statement said on Friday.

Ministers representing the 13 DCO member states, along with high-level delegations from DCO observers, as well as representatives from guest countries and international organisations would convene for the general assembly to discuss the state of the digital economy and the challenges facing all nations in achieving equitable global digital growth and development. The assembly will be the first-ever in-person meeting of the DCO member states, marking two years of progress for the international organisation, which has been founded to help achieve social prosperity and growth by unifying efforts to advance and promote interest in the digital economy.