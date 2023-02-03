Wolf Pack Club win power-lifting C’ship

Karachi: Wolf Pack Club were crowned champions of the COMBAXX Karachi Power-lifting Championship here at the Beach View Club as they won four gold medals, two silver and one bronze.
Energetics Club emerged were the runners-up with three gold medals, three silver and one bronze. Karachi Gymkhana won one gold, one silver and one bronze to finish third. Wolf Pack Club got a total of 92 points while Energetics Club claimed 87 points and Karachi Gymkhana secured 31 points.
More than 60 power-lifters featured in the event.
