Elite Force cop held for smuggling 3kg hashish

BATKHELA: The personnel of Levies Force arrested a cop of the Elite Force for 3 kilogram hashish in the jurisdiction of Alladhand Dheri Levies Police Station on Thursday

Taking action on prior information, the party of Levies Force headed by Post Commander Noor Zada barricaded the road for checking the vehicles.

The personnel signaled a van to stop for checking and during thorough search three kilogram hashish were recovered from the secret cavities of the vehicle.

The personnel arrested an accused identified as Sabir Shah, a resident of Chakdara, and seized the contraband.

They said that the alleged smuggler was smuggling the hashish from Chakdara to Alladhand Dheri but the Levies Force foiled his bid.