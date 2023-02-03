Seven more ‘robbers’ arrested in police encounters

During the ongoing action against street crime and criminals, police arrested seven more suspects in encounters in the city on Thursday.

An encounter took place between the Kalakot police and robbers in Lyari and three suspects were arrested in an injured condition. They were taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi, where they were identified as Sameer, son of Fazal, Haroon and Saud, sons of Nadeem Farooq. The police seized two pistols and two motorcycles from their possession.

Separately, two suspects were arrested by the Korangi police after an exchange of fire near Owais Shaheed Park. They were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical assistance where they were identified as Inayatullah, son of Habibullah, and Younus, son of Abu Talib. The police also claimed to have seized a pistol from their possession.

In another encounter, the Defence police arrested two suspects in an injured condition. The suspects were named as Noorul Din and Gul Hassan. They were taken to the JPMC for medical assistance. The police seized weapons from their possession.

Moreover, another suspect was arrested in an injured condition after an encounter within the Zaman Town police remits. He was taken to the JPMC where he was identified as Raza, son of Izhaar. Police said his three companions managed to escape from the scene under the cover of fire. A pistol and a mobile phone were found on him.