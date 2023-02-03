Balanced parenting

Parenting is a really complicated task. Raising children requires a lot of attention, patience and focus. In Pakistani society, most parents are either too strict or too indifferent and lenient towards their children. It is only fitting that parenting should also be polarized in this country. The first approach leads to children without much self-confidence, independence and self-reliance.

The latter has given us many of the rude, entitled and feckless individuals who populate our workplaces, assemblies and public-sector offices. As is usually the case, we have mostly failed to strike the right balance. Both approaches have their pros and cons and an even mixture is needed to produce ethical, reliable and responsible adults.

Aslam Naz Shigri

Shigar