Friday February 03, 2023
Afghan fiasco

The attack carried out in Peshawar reminds us that the TTP, backed by their cousins in Afghanistan, are back with a vengeance. Our Afghan policy has, quite literally, blown up in our faces.

It’s high time that we revisit and rectify the blunders we have committed.

Ghulam Shah

Karachi

