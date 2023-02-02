 
February 02, 2023
Top Story

Imdadullah Bosal appointed KP chief secretary

By APP
February 02, 2023

PESHAWAR: The federal government has posted Imdadullah Bosal (PAS BS-22) officer as the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with an immediate effect.

Bosal is presently serving as Federal Secretary of Industries and Production Division.

KP Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangesh was directed to report to the Establishment Division, Islamabad, says a notification issued here on Wednesday.

