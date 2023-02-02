Imdadullah Bosal appointed KP chief secretary

PESHAWAR: The federal government has posted Imdadullah Bosal (PAS BS-22) officer as the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with an immediate effect.
Bosal is presently serving as Federal Secretary of Industries and Production Division.
KP Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangesh was directed to report to the Establishment Division, Islamabad, says a notification issued here on Wednesday.
