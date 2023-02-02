Mobile phone app to be launched to deal with mental health issues

Islamabad: The federal government has prepared an effective artificial Intelligence based mobile phone application that can reach out to the maximum population around the country to provide them counselling and advice on mental health issues being faced by them.

According to the details, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would announce the launch of this application soon which would also provide access to relevant experts on mental health issues.

The proposal to launch this kind of mobile phone application was floated after the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic because a large population was facing mental distress and depression due to the constant threat of this disease.

Globally, an estimated one in eight people was living with a mental disorder before the coronavirus pandemic. But now this ratio has increased up to an alarming level and governments all over the world are trying to cope with this emerging challenge.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Arif Alvi has recently stressed the need for integrating the initiatives taken by various public departments to address the challenges pertaining to mental health.

President’s Programme on Mental Health was also launched in October 2019 to bring a major change in the situation of mental and physical health for mothers and children.

Every year many people take their own life and there are many more people who attempt suicide. Every suicide is a tragedy that affects families and communities and has long-lasting effects on the people left behind.

An official has said that there is a need to develop a behaviour at a young age to prevent people from falling prey to mental health issues at a later stage in life.

“The government will soon launch this mobile phone app and we are also willing to make relevant experts part of this initiative,” he said.