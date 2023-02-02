Dr Laiq Raja visits UVAS

LAHORE: Renowned Health Care Specialist, MD, Fellow American Collage Cardiology (FACC), EI Paso Cardiology Associates America/UVAS Alumni Dr Mohammad Laiq Raja along with his family members visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad here on Wednesday at City Campus.
Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad briefed Dr Laiq Raja on the UVAS academic, research, extension, advisory services and training programmes. He showed a UVAS video documentary to Dr Laiq Raja.
