‘Paramedics training to be launched in THQ hospitals’

LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has said training programme for paramedics will soon be launched in all Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals to upgrade this sector.

He said this while talking to the Young Paramedics Association members who called on him on Wednesday. The YPA delegation is headed by President National Health Programme Rukhsana Anwar and President Syed Younas Bokhari which apprised the minister of issues regarding service structure, risk allowance, remuneration of polio and Covid staff and LHWs and lady health supervisors in detail.

The minister assured that their issues would be solved on top priority. Dr Jamal Nasir said that promotion channels of LHWs and LHSs working in IRMNCH would be made easy. The minister directed for clearing arrears of Covid-3 and 4 staff immediately and approach the WHO to raise remuneration of polio workers.

PU issues roll number slips: Punjab University Department of Examinations has uploaded the roll number slips for the students of Associate Degree in Commerce Part-I & Part-II supplementary examinations 2022.

The candidates are hereby advised to download their roll number slips from PU's website: www.pu.edu.pk. The exams will start from February 9, 2023. workshop: Punjab University Regional Integration Centre in collaboration with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China Islamabad will organise one-day workshop on “Understanding China’s Governance System & Development Model” on Thursday (today) at 10am at Al Raazi Hall.

job fair: Punjab University Faculty of Computing & Information Technology (FCIT) will organise 12th Job Fair on Thursday (today) from 9am to 5pm at FCIT, New Campus. More than 50 leading software houses and technology companies are participating in the event.