Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was witnessed in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met office said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most areas while very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts of the country. They predicted that light rain/light snowfall over the hills was expected at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while fog was likely to occur over plain areas of Punjab during night and morning hours.

Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -12°C while in Lahore, it was 7°C and maximum was 20.2°C.