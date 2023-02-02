Woman who fled after stabbing husband caught

The Manghopir police on Wednesday arrested a woman who stabbed and injured her husband at their house in Khairabad.

Fauzia stabbed 60-year-old Rab Nawaz, son of Mohiuddin, over a family dispute while he was asleep. The man survived the attack and is said to be recovering from the stab wound. The police also claimed to have recovered the knife that the woman used to stab her husband.

The woman has been handed over to the investigation wing of the Manghopir police station, while the police are conducting raids to arrest a person who had helped the woman to kill her husband.

Afghan immigrants held

As many as 27 illegal Afghan immigrants were arrested during operations conducted in different areas of Defence Housing Authority and Clifton. The police took action on directions from District South SSP Syed Asad Raza against illegal Afghan immigrants who were involved in buying and selling stolen goods.

According to the District South police spokesperson, the immigrants facilitated the suspects involved in looting houses and offices, and Rs110,000 stolen money was recovered from their possession.