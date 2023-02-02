 
Thursday February 02, 2023
Traffickers’ paradise

February 02, 2023

According to the US State Department, police in Pakistan reported 21,253 victims of human trafficking in 2021 alone. This heinous act appears to have become deeply embedded in our country.

We need to spread greater awareness regarding human trafficking and the law-enforcement agencies must direct more resources towards curbing the prevalence of this crime.

A Rehman bin Ali Jan

Guddu

