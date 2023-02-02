More martyrs

The Peshawar blast is yet another reminder of how cheap the life of ordinary people is in Pakistan. Our rulers do not seem to care how many of us live or die. Be it the PML-N, the PPP or the PTI. It seems as if everything is on autopilot once a tragedy happens. The entire charade of condemnations, promises and feigned emotionalism proceeds with mechanical efficiency and inauthenticity. Those who died in Peshawar did not wish to become martyrs, they likely wanted to remain fathers, husbands, sons and brothers. Posthumously conscripting one into martyrdom does neither the dead nor those they have left behind any good. It’s just more empty lip service.

Touqeer W Chishty

Lahore