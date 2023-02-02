Gold up Rs3,500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs3,500 per tola on Wednesday.
According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates increased to Rs205,000 per tola in the local market.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs3,000 to Rs175,754.
In the international market, gold rates increased by $27 to $1,929 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,250 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,929.27.
KARACHI: Consul General of Germany, Dr Rüdiger Lotz visited Premier Motors Ltd’s CKD manufacturing plant for...
New Delhi/Hudson/Hong Kong/ Singapore: The amount wiped from the value of Gautam Adani’s business empire since a...
Paris: The electrification of the car industry is gathering pace, particularly in Europe, where the sale of new cars...
LAHORE: Islamic financial system has potential to provide better banking and financial services than the conventional...
Representational image of a medic looking at an x-ray. — AFP/FileKARACHI: Pakistan may face a healthcare crisis as...
ISLAMABAD: Sindh government was willing to control HESCO and SEPCO, but with zero liability and permission to offload...
Comments