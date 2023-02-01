Peshawar bombing martyrs will never be forgotten: Governor

SWABI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali said on Tuesday the cops and others who embraced martyrdom in the suicide bombing at a mosque in the Peshawar Police Lines would never be forgotten.

He said this while addressing the second convocation of the Women University Swabi as a chief guest where he conferred degrees on 609 graduates and awarded gold medals to outstanding ones.

About the economic crisis, he said that our country, especially KP, could not achieve the requisite level of development it needed. “We have to understand the challenges of the 21st century and must face them with determination,”

he said.

The governor said the educated youth, including girls, should become the agents of social-economic change and development as the country badly needed their services and contributions.

“I am confident that educated youth will respond positively and become agents for the progress and prosperity of their motherland,” he said.

The governor said youth should remember that the opportunity to pursue higher education rarely comes without a cost to the student’s family, whether the cost is financial, time and responsibility while allowing the learner to focus on his/her study.

He said the Women University Swabi has initiated market-oriented degree programmes in the field of allied health sciences which are especially designed to accomplish the vision of women’s empowerment through modern education.

Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said graduates should know the inevitable changes around them and create new opportunities. “Always remain open to new possibilities,” she said, adding that graduation should never mean saying goodbye to the learning process. “I hope you will remain connected with your alma mater in some way or the other,” she added.