Civic duties

We never treat our streets and colonies as we do our home. Our middle and upper classes take great pride in keeping their homes spick and span, but will dump their garbage onto the streets outside their home without a second thought.
While it is easy to blame this issue on the government and municipal authorities alone, individual citizens also have a role to play when it comes to keeping our public spaces clean. I hope that, with time, our people will have a change of heart over this issue.
Hammal Naseer
Balnigwar
The Peshawar mosque blast has brought to an end the brief respite this country had gotten from terrorism. The relevant...
There is no doubt that the media can play an important role in empowering marginalized groups in society and educating...
It seems that Pakistan's law-enforcement agencies have been caught unawares by the recent spike in terrorism,...
I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities toward the garbage problem in the Johar Complex area...
Within the space of a week, almost two hundred people have died in tragic incidents of different nature, including a...
The Peshawar blast resulted in the loss of many innocent lives, mainly among our police force. This is not the first...
Comments