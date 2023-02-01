Civic duties

We never treat our streets and colonies as we do our home. Our middle and upper classes take great pride in keeping their homes spick and span, but will dump their garbage onto the streets outside their home without a second thought.

While it is easy to blame this issue on the government and municipal authorities alone, individual citizens also have a role to play when it comes to keeping our public spaces clean. I hope that, with time, our people will have a change of heart over this issue.

Hammal Naseer

Balnigwar