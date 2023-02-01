NFL, Allah Walay Trust partner

KARACHI: National Foods Limited (NFL) and Allah Walay Trust have joined hands to collaborate for providing meal to students at a government school, a statement said on Tuesday.

The collaboration aims to address an issue of classroom hunder by providing nutritious meals for School Khana Programme that works for the students of Government Primary School Bhatta Pind, Lahore. A memorandum of understanding signing ceremony was held at the school, followed by the team sharing a meal with the students.

The programme is planned at addressing the challenge of classroom hunger, which affects a child’s ability to learn and grow. The school has been strategically selected due to a higher ratio of girls to boys, which helps to encourage education for girls.

Speaking on the occasion, Abrar Hasan, CEO of National Foods Limited, said, “We look forward to continuing our efforts to promote a healthy and accessible educational environment for all.”

The programme would serve as an incentive for parents to send their children to a school and encourage enrollments, which could result in helping decrease students drop-out ratio in the country, he added.

Shahid Lone, Allah Walay Trust chairman, said the initiatives had been instrumental in reducing the drop-out ratio of underprivileged children, while at the same time curbing malnutrition in children. “We are thankful for National Foods Limited in supporting children’s health and education in Pakistan,” he said.