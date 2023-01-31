Six killed in Jacobabad tribal clash

JACOBABAD: Six people were killed while five others were injured in an inter-tribal clash in Jacobabad on Monday.

According to police, some 15 men from Thaheem tribe armed with weapons attacked on the village Chuttalabad. In an indiscriminate firing, six people belonging to Babar tribe were killed on the spot while five tribesmen were injured.

The incident took place over a dispute on an agriculture land in the limits of Dodapur Police Station, Jacobabad. After firing, heavy continThe SSP told ‘The News’ that police have brought the situation under control and established two check posts in the area. Besides, the police arrested more than 10 accused from Thaheem tribe.