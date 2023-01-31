Minister reviews Kalma Chowk remodeling project

LAHORE:As per the directions of Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Caretaker Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation, Communication and Works Punjab, Bilal Afzal, visited the site of Kalma Chowk Underpass remodeling project of Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District (CBD Punjab).

Commissioner Lahore Division, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, PCBDDA CEO, Imran Amin, Assistant Commissioner Model Town, Ibrahim Arbab, Wasa Managing Director, LWMC CEO, Lesco CE, SNGPL Director Engineering Lahore, PHA Director, Rescue 1122 Director, DSP Traffic Police, Gulberg Circle and Directorate Heads of CBD Punjab were present.

Executive Director Technical PCBDDA, Riaz Hussain briefed the minister about the development progress of the project. CBD Punjab has completed the 100 percent pile work and would complete the slabbing of the barrels in the estimated time, as per the instructions of the chief minister, heavy machinery is mobilised to pace up the development progress.

The minister also chaired a meeting to review the progress of the project, which was co-chaired by Commissioner Lahore. Addressing the meeting, the minister said, “To provide maximum relief to the general public is our utmost priority and the CM has a clear vision on this. I have directed all the departments concerned to work together for the timely completion of this project. I can foresee that this project will change the landscape of Lahore”.

He added that the CM has specially instructed him to oversee this project as per his directions he would review the development of the project after every three days. Commissioner Lahore Division, Muhammad Ali Randhawa while sharing his thoughts said, “The chief minister is very keen on the timely completion of this project to minimise the hindrance in the daily commute of citizens of Lahore. The development pace is satisfactory, and I have high hopes that as per the guidelines of the CM, this project will be completed in the stipulated time”.