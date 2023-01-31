IG announces raise in Guzara allowance for cops’ widows

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that it has been decided to increase the Guzara allowance of the widows of the police employees who died before ten years of service to make it equal to approved minimum wage of labourer i.e. 25,000 by government.

He said that on the orders of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, historic and major decisions have been taken for welfare and immediate relief of families of the police martyrs and the Ghazis who were injured and disabled in combat with terrorists or other field operations.

IG Punjab expressed these views while presiding over the police executive board session at the Central Police Office on Monday. IG Punjab said that a meeting of the Police Executive Board will be called regularly for immediate decision-making about the office issues of various branches. Dr Usman Anwar issued an order to clear the pending dues of all police martyrs within a week. He said that the widow's allowance (Rs8,500 per month) of the police employees who died in line of duty is very insufficient in the current economic situation. IG Punjab said that the rules for departmental recruitment of children of police martyrs are being simplified and all the children of police martyrs coming on open merit will get 10 additional marks during the departmental recruitment process. IG Punjab said that if seat is not available in the concerned district for recruitment on Shaheed quota, then the child of the martyr should be recruited immediately in any other district of the province where seat is available.

IG Punjab said that the children of martyrs should be given full support for admission in the best schools, colleges and universities and in this regard, the RPOs and DPOs have been directed to contact with the families of martyrs.

IG Punjab directed that all possible relief should be provided to the families of police martyrs and they should not feel that they are alone or abandoned. IG Punjab said that the medical claims of police Ghazis should be cleared immediately while preference should be given to Ghazis with respect to transfer posting.

Dr Usman said that a special package is being worked on for all those Ghazis who have become completely disabled and are unable to even get up from bed. In this regard, a three-member committee of DIG Establishment, DIG Operations and DIG IT has been formed, which will prepare its recommendations in seven days and present them in the next meeting of the executive board. IG Punjab said that the package of the martyrs who had an on-duty accident is being revised and the families of such martyrs will be givenfull salary. In the Police Executive Board meeting, the professional matters of various branches, standing orders and other matters were discussed while the officers participating in the meeting expressed their suggestions and recommendations regarding under debate issues.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Addl IG training Zulfiqar Hameed, Addl IG Welfare Riaz Nazeer Gara, Addl IG Special Branch Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IG CTD Imran Mehmood, Additional IG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG Traffic Rao Abdul Karim, DIG Agha M Yousuf, DIG IT Ahsan Yunus, DIG Sohail Ahmed Sukhera, DIG Establishment Tariq Rustam Chauhan, DIG Raye Babar Saeed, DIG PHP, Sadiq Ali Dogar, DIG Dr Abid and other officers were also present.