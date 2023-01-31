A closed circle

A country with negligible forex reserves and unbridled inflation, unemployment and debts cannot afford to have its ruling elite continue with a business-as-usual attitude. It was expected that the PDM and other powerful stakeholders would realize the gravity of the crisis and rise above petty political agendas to focus on the economy. The economic crisis that engulfs Pakistan is the cumulative result of decades of poor governance, financial indiscipline, conflicts of interest and abuse of power.

It is shocking that the ruling elite can ignore the vast talent of this country and keep recycling the same old faces. Qualified and talented professionals are being forced to abandon the country, whilst the few jobs available are being doled out to retired bureaucrats, already drawing a pension, and the relatives of those in power.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore