Fuelling the fire

Pakistan is no stranger to the assassination of political and military leaders and other high-profile public figures. Nearly all such incidents are cloaked in a shroud of mystery, allegations and conspiracy. This history provides fertile ground for attempted assassinations to be used as political fodder, as is being done by former PM Imran Khan.

His outrageous allegations as to who is behind the supposed attempt on his life lack any substance and appear to be meat for his political base. Imran’s frenzied supporters show no signs of pulling back from their disastrous confrontation against the state, the consequences be damned. One can only hope that sanity will eventually prevail and the PTI can settle its differences with the incumbent government and the state without causing any irreparable damage.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock