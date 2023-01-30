Bahaar Rung Women Gala on February 11

Islamabad: Let’s ‘Grow Together’ a community of entrepreneurs will hold a grand event of Bahaar Rung -- Islamabad Women Gala 2023 here on February 11 to promote home based women workers and artisans at f-9 Park.

The two-day gala is being organized for the fourth time featuring over 150 stalls of made in Pakistan homemade products by women entrepreneurs including a variety of lifestyle exhibits like fashion products, interior decor products, furniture, resin art, paintings, garments and jewellery, etc. while some stalls are also given to children to inculcate the spirit of entrepreneurship among the young minds and engage them in healthy activities.

A traditional puppet show will be part of activities for children to create awareness about various social issues as well as keep alive the traditional performing arts. Food court will also be setup for women gala to offer a variety of foods for the families and visitors in a cultural environment while some stalls will be dedicated to imported products for income generation of women entrep­reneurs, said Ambreen Haider, Leader of Lets Grow Together Community while talking to APP. Women Gala Islamabad is a fun filled event encouraging women entrepreneurs across the country and over 150 women entrepreneurs will participate in the event working for the welfare of local community of women entrepreneurs in Islamabad.