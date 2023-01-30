Cleanliness campaign on Trail V

Islamabad : As directed by the Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication Syed Amin-Ul-Haque the Universal Service Fund (USF) in collaboration with the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration organised cleanliness drive in Islamabad with an aim to raise public awareness about the importance of a clean environment and the methods of handling waste responsibly, says a press release.

The activity was spearheaded by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of USF, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, and the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon and was focused on the cleanliness of the surroundings of Trail 5 Margalla Hills. Armed with bags, gloves, litter pickers and a strong sense of purpose, the USF team along with its senior management picked up litter with great zeal and zest.

While appreciating the efforts of the USF team, the DC of Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon said, “Littering in public places damages our environment and our health. We all have a habit of rolling down the car window and tossing out a piece of trash.

It’s time act responsibly and break this bad habit to protect our environment and our surroundings. We must keep the Federal Capital clean!”. Moreover, he added that the ICT administration is promoting tree plantation and clean and green initiatives to have a better future and environment.

The CEO of USF, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, also addressed his team and said, this initiative was taken on advise of Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Amin-Ul-Haque. He said, “Clean and green environment is a basic need today. The environmental pollution in the form of air, water and land, has severely affected life. Numerous diseases can be traced back to unhygienic environments and irresponsible waste disposal. We can no longer escape, ignore or downplay the impact of climate change; therefore, we should make our health and the environment our top priorities”. The USF team imparted a critical message to the citizens of Pakistan while reinforcing their commitment to keeping all our surroundings clean and pollution free.