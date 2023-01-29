People are talking about

— the theft of two more dialysis machines from District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Murree, while one was stolen earlier, leaving the hospital with three machines to cope with 150 kidney patients for dialysis per week. People say this news is so mind boggling it is almost unbelievable because it is impossible for such a theft to take place unless someone who works in the hospital is involved, since a dialysis machine is not something that can be whisked off a pocket.

— the report that only 4.8 per cent of our country’s total surface is covered by forests and deforestation is one of the major contributors to climate change and all relevant disasters. People say awareness about the result of forests being cleared to build new homes and that we will lose as many, if not more, to floods and other catastrophes is the need of the hour, while limiting deforestation and looking for sustainable ways to cope with our growing urbanization is vital.

— the spring plantation drive and why those in charge do not promote the plantation of the Moringa tree, one of the most nutrient-dense plants on the planet as every single part of it, including stems, seeds, pods, fruits, bark and root, are known to have precious medicinal values. People say it’s for this reason that the tree has been called, “the Tree of Life” and “Mother's Milk” and it is easy to grow from seeds or cuttings, with minimal upkeep.

— how the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) has decided to legalise eight water hydrants in the city, unmindful of all the related costs to the national exchequer. People say, doing the math, 14,400 litres of diesel are required daily for delivering water, costing the country about $10,000, so the Board should focus on fixing pipelines rather than joining hands with the tanker mafia, saving $300,000 of precious foreign exchange - an ample motivation to get its house in order.

— the report that at least eighteen people, mostly children, have died over the past two weeks, apparently due to inhaling toxic gas emanating from industrial units unlawfully set up within residential neighbourhoods in a Karachi district. People say illegal industrial activity occurring within residential areas is increasing, especially in poorer areas and this criminal negligence can have deadly effects, especially for those unfortunate enough to live near these units, so the overseeing authorities need to be more vigilant.

— the manner in which teachers are roped in to do duties beyond their real calling, without asking their permission or taking their consent, the latest being the upcoming census. People wonder why teachers are unfairly treated and given these assignments regularly, especially since it has nothing to do with their profession, on top of which they do not receive reimbursement for their trips or survey costs and are not even provided with meals while doing this extra duty.

— the need of the hour which is recycling waste material as the variety of recycling procedures has made it possible to use different materials more than once. People say recycling reduces the need for fresh raw materials to create new products, it benefits both people and the environment; it reduces the amount of energy we consume and enhances air and water quality; it reduces carbon footprint and emissions minimizing methane-release waste from landfill sites which contributes to climate change. — I.H.