Roadshow to highlight human development initiatives in GB

Islamabad : The Gilgit-Baltistan government will organise the GB Dream Roadshow at the National Library here tomorrow (Monday) to showcase its human development initiatives in different sectors, especially education, IT, healthcare, environment, and urban cleanliness.

According to GB chief secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, the education initiatives included the Meal-a-Day Programme; Tech-Fellow Programme to teach STEM, computer education and entrepreneurship to students at 200-plus schools across GB by top-of-the-line trainers; Smart Schools Programme for the provision of modern IT equipment along with LMS and offsite and onsite server; blended learning technology centres; solarisation of schools; KIPS Coaching Programme; Taleem Finance Scheme; Pink Bus Project to mainstream women by providing them with safe commute; NCA Campus; NCA and NUST Entry Test, and AI & Data Science Certification provided by either NUST, UET or FAST. President Dr Arif Alvi will attend the event as the chief guest, while the GB chief minister and members of his cabinet ministers will also be in attendance.

Shoaib Sultan Khan of the rural development programme will be the keynote speaker, while education advisor Umbreen Arif, CEO of Karandaaz Waqasul Hassan, CEO of Teach for Pakistan Khadija Shahper Bakhtiar, chairman of the Allah Walay Trust Shahid Lone, dean at the Aga Khan University Karachi Dr Farid Panjwani and country head of the Malala Fund Javed Ahmed Malik will participate in panel discussions.

In attendance will be noted politicians, academia, diplomats, members of the armed forces, civil servants, and experts in various fields.

The interesting part of the event will be the exhibition of projects designed by the students from public schools of GB under the STEM initiative of GB. "These projects are the hallmark of creativity and imagination and speak volumes about the potential of young minds. School kids from grade 6 to 8 are coming to Islamabad to present their projects in this show," the chief secretary said.

He said students of GB government schools had undertaken some great projects in the category of Computer Education, STEM and Entrepreneurship. Noted among them are vacuum cleaners, smart dustbins, smart doors with audio, laser security alarm systems, Bluetooth antenna, Hologram projector, a clap-switch model, Electric Washing machines, a Bluetooth car, magnetic car, a hydropower plant, water turbines, wind energy, power plant, ATM, drones, distance indicator, smoke detector, smart glasses, incubator, herbal medicines, local handicrafts and chocolate and candy making using locally produced walnuts and apricots.

"The impact of these human development initiatives taken since last year is that education, IT and healthcare have become the top agenda priority for the political elites of GB. Resultantly, spending in the education and health sectors has increased by three- and two-fold respectively compared to last year," he said.

The chief secretary also said the event would also highlight the GB government’s collaborations and partnerships with various organisations to promote human development in the region. "Most of the projects under this umbrella have been done through a public-private partnership," he said.

Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani said the reforms included renovation and upgradation of health infrastructure across the region. According to him, the youth of the region have been engaged in meaningful education, sports and various festivals for mental and physical health.

Also, a tourism app has been developed in the first-of-its-kind initiative in the country. “The smartphone-based tourism application has been programmed to facilitate tourists,” he said.

The chief secretary also said the other initiatives include tourist police, pre-fabricated toilet facilities, beautification of the region, lightening of Konodas Bridge, installation of wooden signboards across the region, Gilgit-Baltistan Sports Gala 2022, Sarfranga Summer Festival, winter sports festival, renovation of Gilgit Sports Complex, and a cricket festival in Nagar, which has the highest cricket ground in the world. He said in the environmental domain, cities were cleaned and plastic bags removed from Gilgilt.