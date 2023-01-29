Man killed on kutchery premises

LAHORE : Unknown persons killed a 35-year-old man in the premises of Ferozewala Kutchery in Shahdara police area on Saturday. The victim was identified as Hakim Ali, a resident of Sharqpur. The victim came to the Ferozewala Katchery for court hearing where he was shot dead by unknown persons. Police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy.

arrested: Anti-Vehicles Lifting Staff Model Town Division arrested seven thieves and vehicle snatchers on Saturday. Danish Ali, Asif, Nasir, Imran, Shahid, Irfan and Konain were among the arrested accused. Around 14 rickshaws, 80 motorcycles and master keys were recovered from their possession. Sabzazar Investigation police arrested three robbers identified as Niamat, Ashraf and Zahid and recovered weapons and valuables from their possession. Defence C Investigation police arrested three persons identified as Manzoor, Shabbir and Amjad who were involved in double murder. The accused had shot and killed Hasan Bilal and Shahzad due to an old enmity. CIA Civil Lines police arrested three robbers identified as Adeel, Sharafat Masih and Amar Ali and recovered illegal weapons from them.

Female drug pusher arrested: Manawan police arrested a female drug pusher and recovered 5kg opium from her possession on Saturday. The accused identified as Tahmina used to purchase drugs online and supply them to different areas of provincial metropolis.

1,185 accidents: At least five people were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,185 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these road accidents, five people died whereas 1,189 were injured. Around 569 having serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals and 620 minor injured were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.