Lady Wardens ensuring smooth traffic flow: CTO

LAHORE : Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Dr Asad Malhi on Saturday said that women empowerment was among top priorities of the city traffic police under which five lady inspectors had been appointed as sector in-charges in the provincial capital.
In a statement, he said that Inspector Shahnaz was posted as Wahdat Road Sector Incharge, Inspector Sameena posted at Green Town Incharge and Inspector Nasreen posted at Misri Shah as Sector Incharge. Lady warden Afiq Gillani was appointed in-charge Licensing Arfa Karim. CTO Dr Asad Malhi said lady warden were performing duties to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city, adding that an anti-harassment committee had also been formed for the protection of women at the workplace. He said that lady wardens were deputed at the Mall, Cantt, Gulberg and other areas of the city to encourage women drivers. The importance of women in any field of life cannot be denied, he said. Exemplary measures were being taken for the welfare of women serving in the department.
