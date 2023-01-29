Off the rails

Pakistan has slowly been turned into a lawless banana republic. The worst part is that the institutions responsible for keeping the government and bureaucracy in check have also become dysfunctional.
Those institutions that are supposed to help the people highlight problems and injustices are failing to meet expectations. When the guardrails of our democracy have failed, there should be no surprise that we have fallen.
Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer P
Peshawar
Innovations and developments in the field of artificial intelligence are a game-changer for people throughout the...
The trends we have seen under Ishaq Dar’s many turns as finance minister were already well established long before...
Jacinda Ardern recently stepped down as the PM of New Zealand saying “I am human. We give as much as we can for as...
There have been many Islamophobic attacks and incidents targeting Muslims all around the world in recent years. The...
After wreaking havoc on the economy for the past four months with his disastrous policies, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar...
The rupee has plunged to a new record low against the dollar. Finance minister Ishaq Dar’s promises to bring the...
Comments