Sunday January 29, 2023
Newspost

Off the rails

January 29, 2023

Pakistan has slowly been turned into a lawless banana republic. The worst part is that the institutions responsible for keeping the government and bureaucracy in check have also become dysfunctional.

Those institutions that are supposed to help the people highlight problems and injustices are failing to meet expectations. When the guardrails of our democracy have failed, there should be no surprise that we have fallen.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer P

Peshawar

