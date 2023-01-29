Hope forsaken

Currently, Pakistan is on the brink of default but the political parties are busy bickering over trivial matters. When democracy prevailed and the PDM came into power after the three-and-a-half year rule of the PTI, it failed to fulfil its promises to the public.

People hoped that the PDM government would work to facilitate the people. But it has completely dashed any such hopes.

Shahzeb Abbasi

Naushahro Feroze