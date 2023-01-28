NAB begins probe against Gandapur

PESHAWAR: National Accountability Bureau has started an inquiry and directed the deputy commissioner Dera Ismail Khan to provide details of the properties of former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur and his family members.
The bureau wrote a letter to the administration head in DI Khan on January 12, directing him to provide the details of the purchased, inherited, and sold properties of 11 members of the family till January 23. They included Ali Amin, his brothers, children and others.
The district administration was directed to specially focus on details of the properties in the areas of Hathala, command area of Gomal Zam Dam and West Route of CPEC.
An additional deputy commissioner has been reportedly tasked to investigate the matter and collect the details.
