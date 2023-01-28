Seminar held on women’s healthcare

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU)’s Institute of Nursing Sciences organised a seminar on women’s health on Friday.

A press release said that the event was conducted by PhD Nursing Batch-II candidates Badil, Zeenaf, Shair Khan, Obaidul Haq, Hizbullah, and Zubair Ahmed. The objective of the seminar was to discuss the role of healthy women in creating a healthy society.

The chief guest of the event was Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, vice-chancellor of KMU, while Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, registrar, Akhtar Bano, principal Post-Graduate College of Nursing, Dr Sabiha Khanum, director KMI-INS, Dr Dildar Muhammad, in-charge Post-Graduate Nursing Programme, Dr Najma Naz and other participants were also present at the event.

On the occasion, the PhD scholars elaborated on the problems of antenatal care, racism, gender-based violence, sexual harassment, and women’s mental health. An exhibition of posters related to women’s health was also arranged, in which the participants showed keen interest.

Addressing the seminar, Prof Dr Ziaul Haq appreciated the presentations and academic quality of the PhD scholars. He said that considering the number of women in society, special importance should be given to their healthcare, especially in the context of nurturing future generations.

He said that apart from the need of 900,000 nurses in Pakistan, there is a greater demand for nurses than doctors in the international market, which was why KMU had increased the numbers of BS nursing seats from 100 to 5,000 in the last two years.

KMU Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur also appreciated the work of PhD nursing scholars and expected them to continue their studies with more zeal and enthusiasm.

Principal PGCN Akhtar Bano, Dr Najma Naz and Dr Dildar Muhammad also spoke on the occasion.