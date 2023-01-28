MoU inked for research collaboration

PESHAWAR: A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was inked Friday among Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Institute of Engineering Sciences & Technology Swabi (GIK).The MOU was signed by Professor Dr. Zahoorul Haq, Vice Chancellor of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Professor Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector, GIK, Swabi and Professor Dr. Muhammad Mujahid, Rector of Pak-Austria Fachhochschule.
It aims to strengthen the collaboration among the three institutions in the field of education and research.
Under the MOU, students and faculty will be able to have semester exchanges and jointly organize research seminars, workshops, international conferences and lectures.
