Minister inaugurates gas transmission project

LAHORE:Minister of Energy (Petroleum Division) Senator Dr Musadik Malik inaugurated gas transmission project in District Hafizabad.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar, former Member of National Assembly Saira Afzal Tarar, Shahid Hussain Bhatti and SNGPL Managing Director Ali J Hamdani were also present on the occasion.

The project which is expected to benefit 57,000 consumers of 150 villages has been completed at a cost of Rs2.142 billion. Sui Northern Gas spent Rs1.609 billion while funding of Rs533 million was provided by the government.

The inaugurated gas transmission project includes 25.3 kilometers 8” dia long transmission line, distribution network of 582 kilometers and a Sales Metering Station (SMS) at Pindi Bhattian. The distribution network has already been commissioned by connecting with the existing supply mains. This project while ensuring supply to the new consumers, will also help in addressing low pressure issues of existing consumers of Pindi Bhattian, Kot Sarwar, Kaley ke Mandi, Jalalpur Bhattian and surrounding villages.

Workshop :University of Engineering and Technology Department of Product and Industrial Design organised a workshop "Learn to Earn” here on Friday Ali Zain, a former student of the same department, and a now well-established professional designer, delivered an insightful lecture with a live online demo. The workshop was aimed to equip the students with necessary skill sets needed to find creative freelance opportunities. The UET students from 3rd and 4th year attended the session.