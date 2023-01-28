 
Saturday January 28, 2023
Outdated and politicized

January 28, 2023

In Sindh, the educational system has been in terminal decline for decades. The curriculum needs to be revised and updated for the modern era and the controversy over the language of instruction continues to linger.

The province needs an education board that is more independent of political bigwigs and directly accountable to parents and communities.

Tahir Jamali

Karachi

