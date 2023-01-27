Eight arrested

LAHORE:Police arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 2.800kg opium from their possession. The accused were identified as Ameer Ali, his son Irfan and daughter Zainab. CIA Cantt police arrested five alleged robbers and recovered eight bikes and illegal weapons from them. The accused were identified as Ali Raza, Shahbaz, Jamshed, Ali and Burhan.
LAHORE:The Fifth Annual Lahori Gur Mela 2023 is going to start here from tomorrow , under the auspices of Agri...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company saved around Rs25 million of national exchequer by repairing small and large...
Short-story writer and novelist Ume Amara. — Photo by authorLahore: Ume Amara, short-story writer and novelist,...
LAHORE Punjab Inspector General Police Dr Usman Anwar has said that the Punjab Police will fully cooperate with Iraqi...
LAHORE:The newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor of University of Okara ProfDr Sajid Rashid has stressed the need of...
LAHORE:All political parties should be asked to present their economic roadmap and financial reforms programme to the...
Comments