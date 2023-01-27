 
January 27, 2023
Eight arrested

By Our Correspondent
January 27, 2023

LAHORE:Police arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 2.800kg opium from their possession. The accused were identified as Ameer Ali, his son Irfan and daughter Zainab. CIA Cantt police arrested five alleged robbers and recovered eight bikes and illegal weapons from them. The accused were identified as Ali Raza, Shahbaz, Jamshed, Ali and Burhan.

