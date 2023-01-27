Ume Amara’s Qul today

Short-story writer and novelist Ume Amara. — Photo by author

Lahore: Ume Amara, short-story writer and novelist, passed away after protracted illness here. She was a celebrated writer, teacher and taught at Army Burn Hall College, Abbottabad. In recognition of her services, the college gave her a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022.



Born in Patna, Bihar, British India, she moved to former East Pakistan with her family in 1948. She did her Masters in Urdu from DhakaUniversity and started her career as a lecturer at Eden Girls College Dhaka.

She has two collections of short stories ‘Amar Bael’ and ‘Aagahi dard hai’, and a novel ‘Roshni qaid hai’ which she wrote over a long period of time. She started writing in 1954. Her first story appeared in monthly magazine Dilruba, Dhaka. Her Qul will be held today (Friday) at 2:30pm, Dua at H.No. 335, St. 7, Cavalry Ground, Lahore. She is survived by her nephews, nieces and her beloved students.