Standards of global health security to be achieved: secy

LAHORE:Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Irshad Ahmad has said that international standards of global health security would be achieved through bridging gaps and the all-out effort would be made in this regard.

Health department would upgrade the capacity building of its staff under International Health Regulations-2005. All commitments made under IRH-2005 would be implemented in true letter and spirit.

Secretary health Dr Irshad Ahmad disclosed this while chairing a high-level meeting of global health emergency response and international standards of public health here Thursday which was attended amongst others by Health Adviser Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Dr Safi Malik, DG Health MoNHSR&C Dr Shabana Saleem, Director NIH Dr Salman, provincial adviser UKHSA Dr Saeed Akhtar and WHO provincial chief Dr Jamshed Ahmad, besides DG HS Dr Ilyas Gondal, Additional Secretary Vertical Programmes Saba Adil and Director CDC Dr Amir Mufti. DGHS MoNHS Dr Shabana Saleem apprised of measures to be taken by the Punjab government for health security under IRH-2005.

The meeting also discussed to upgrade capacity building of the health department for global health security and joint external evaluation mechanism. Dr Irshad Ahmad said that department in collaboration with UK health security agency is undertaking extensive training of its staff on disease surveillance and response since December 2022. All desired results will be achieved with collective efforts of all vertical programmes, he added.

Dr Irshad Ahmad maintained that Punjab has excelled in prevention of epidemics and pandemics. He held out assurance to WHO, UKHSA, MoNHSR and NIH to fulfill its commitments and extended gratitude for their extensive cooperation in health sector.

LGH DOCTORS: The lady doctors of Lahore General Hospital saved the lives of the mother and child by showing their professional abilities.

Sumaira, a 22-year-old pregnant woman from District Kasur, was brought to gynae outdoor of Lahore General Hospital for a medical check-up, where the patient gave birth to a baby girl during her check-up. Gynaecologist Dr. Laila Shafiq along with the staff completed the delivery process without delay and saved the life of the mother and child.

Dr Laila Shafiq said that the girl was born with low weight and weak health, which has been admitted to the nursery and her mother in the gynaecology ward. In this regard, renowned Gynaecologist Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar advised pregnant women to have regular medical check-ups and get in touch with the hospital before the expected time and date of delivery from the doctor to avoid any emergency situation.

During the medical examination, other women present at Gynae Outdoor expressed their happiness by appreciating the professional dedication of the doctors and staff.