Hypocrisy to the hilt

While the prime minister recently formed an austerity committee to cut government spending amidst the grave economic crises, the discretionary spending budget has been increased to Rs90 billion, according to reports. What a farce. Our rulers appear to have a carte-blanche to spend vast sums of public money as per their whims or wishes and without any questions being asked.
Arif Majeed
Karachi
Pakistan has a high rate of street crime, particularly in the urban areas. Armed robbery and theft is the bread and...
The population density of our urban centres is rising rapidly as more and more people move out of the rural areas and...
Naudero, like most of the small towns in Sindh, has, ostensibly, been ruled by the PPP for decades. However, recent...
Political jargon in our country is clichéd, self-contradictory and ironic. Popular filler statements from our...
This letter refers to the news report ‘SCO meeting: Islamabad receives Delhi’s invitation to Bilawal’ . Pakistan...
I am writing to express my concern about the current state of inflation in Pakistan. Despite efforts by the government...
Comments