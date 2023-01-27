 
Hypocrisy to the hilt

January 27, 2023

While the prime minister recently formed an austerity committee to cut government spending amidst the grave economic crises, the discretionary spending budget has been increased to Rs90 billion, according to reports. What a farce. Our rulers appear to have a carte-blanche to spend vast sums of public money as per their whims or wishes and without any questions being asked.

Arif Majeed

Karachi

