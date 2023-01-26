Extra time should be scrapped: Simeone

MADRID: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone believes cup matches should go straight to penalties if teams are tied after 90 minutes, without playing extra time.
Presently in the majority of knock-out tournaments, a 30-minute additional period is played if the score is level.
“It is a situation in the game that we should go to directly, and not go to extra time, I think,” Simeone told a news conference Wednesday. “There is already a lot of playing time.”
Atletico visit rivals Real Madrid on Thursday (today) in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. In the Spanish Super Cup played in Saudi Arabia earlier this month, both semi-finals went to extra time and penalties, with Real Madrid and Barcelona beating Valencia and Real Betis, respectively.
Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini had also complained about having to play extra time.
“With the high pace that games are played at now, extra time should not exist,” said Pellegrini.
LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi is likely to appoint wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal as...
ISLAMABAD: Australia and Belgium have qualified for the semi-finals in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup earning their...
KARACHI: FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee on Wednesday started the rehabilitation of the Football House...
MELBOURNE: Ben Shelton now wants to test himself in tournaments across the world after his first time outside the US...
LOS ANGELES: The United States men’s soccer team sets out on a three-year journey to the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday...
MUNICH: A 90th-minute equaliser from Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich saved his side from a second loss of the...
Comments