Oath-taking ceremony of RIPJA

Islamabad : The oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected officials of the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Photojournalists Association (RIPJA) and the luncheon ceremony in honour of the members was held at the National Press Club Islamabad, says a press release.

PFUJ President Afzal Butt administered the oath to the newly elected officials, while speaking on the occasion, he said that RIPJA is the effective voice of photojournalists, which is doing great work for its members. The newly elected president of RIPJA, Sohail Malik, thanked all the colleagues and said that they will continue to serve in the future as in the past. On this occasion, President of PFUJ (Dastur) Sharjeel Amjad Rao announced to give one lakh rupees for the welfare of RIPJA members, which he will hand over to the President of RIPJA Sohail Malik.

Sohail Malik, president; Sohail Shehzad Cheeta, general secretary; Mohammad Shahid Qureshi alias Raj, finance secretary; M Javed, senior vice president; Javed Qureshi (vice president; Sajjad Hussain, vice president; Faheem Malik, joint secretary; Saad Abbasi, press secretary; while Agha Mehroz, Mahanjum Naveed, Syedi, Ahsan Butt, Raja Imran, Fateh Ali Geelani, and Sajid Rasheed were elected member of the governing body uncontested.

Election Committee Chairman Faisal Hakeem announced the results. PFUJ President Afzal Butt, NPC President Anwar Raza, Secretary Khalil Ahmed Raja, Finance Secretary Nair Ali, RIUJ President Abid Abbasi, Press Club Camp Office, Rawalpindi; Incharge Shakeela Jalil, NPC Member Governing Body Hamid Habib, Aamir Rafiq Butt, Qaiser Abbasi, Naeem Mehboob OPFUJ Constitution President Rasharjeel Amjad Rao and senior journalists of twin cities participated.