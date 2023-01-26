Keep evolving

To achieve a successful career, a strong work ethic and continuous learning are essential. However, with the fast-paced nature of today’s job market, many individuals are struggling to stay competitive and advance in their careers. To cope with such a rapidly changing work environment, professionals should invest in their own development by taking courses, attending networking events and seeking out mentorship opportunities. Additionally, companies can support employee development by providing training programmes, promoting a culture of learning, and encouraging the pursuit of new skills.
Furthermore, setting clear goals and developing a solid plan to achieve them is crucial. This can include identifying strengths and weaknesses, seeking out new opportunities and creating a plan of action. By taking a proactive approach to career development, individuals can increase their chances of success and advance in their chosen field.
Mujtaba Shahid
Islamabad
Gwadar is poised to play a key role in Pakistan’s and the region’s economy. Unfortunately, Gwadar and its...
This refers to the news item ‘Rao Anwar, others walk free in Naqeebullah murder case’ and the editorial ‘No one...
It’s no secret that our country has a stray dog problem. Sometimes, these animals will bite children, chase after...
There are many different elements which have contributed to the decline of sports in Pakistan. Corruption, nepotism...
According to reports, former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has claimed that the Americans helped avert a nuclear...
This refers to the letter ‘Uphold decency’ by Abdul Moiz Dar. I agree with the points shared in the letter....
Comments