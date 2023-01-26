Gold shines at Rs190,600/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,300 per tola on Wednesday to record life-time high rates in the country.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates increased to Rs190,600 per tola in the local market.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs1,115 to Rs163,409.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $13 to $1,925 per ounce.

Silver rates stood unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also remained the same at Rs1,800.41.

The local jewellers said gold rates remained lower by Rs3,500 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai’s gold market.